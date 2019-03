Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Once again, the Indiana Miss Amazing event is inviting girls and women with disabilties to the stage. The event is a way for them to build confidence and self-esteem in a supportive environment.

Indiana Miss Amazing co-director Lexie Costa and reigning Indiana Miss Amazing Jr Miss Melony Salla stopped by the Fox 59 studio to chat about the special event.

You can find out more about being a contestant or volunteer for Indiana Miss Amazing here.