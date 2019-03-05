× What’s next with NFL Scouting Combine? Probably prime-time exposure

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Coming soon: the NFL Scouting Combine hits prime time.

Maybe it’s next February, when the NFL’s exhaustive pre-draft process makes its 34th consecutive visit to Indy. Maybe it’s in 2021, when the powers-that-be – Visit Indy and NFL decision-makers – agree on a new contract to keep the Combine here or the league decides the event’s marketability trumps the city’s overall workability as an evaluation tool and moves it to Los Angeles.

But trust us, some of the on-field drills are headed to prime time. Sooner, not later. The latest erosion of the Combine’s once-tight veil of secrecy occurred Saturday when ABC and ESPN offered a two-hour live broadcast of the quarterbacks/receivers workouts.

Perhaps as soon as next February, those drills and others could be aired during evening hours. The rumblings grew louder as this year’s Combine unfolded.

“It’s all probably looking to the future as this thing continues to evolve,’’ Jeff Foster, president of the locally-based National Football Scouting, said last week.

I’ve always believed the NFL eventually would lean on Combine officials to find a way to make prime-time broadcasts work. It’s been proven fans can’t get enough of the NFL, even if it’s watching individuals pumping 225 pounds in the bench press and running against the stopwatch in the 40, or quarterbacks and receivers playing pitch-and-catch.

I remember broaching the subject with Bill Polian a few years ago. Not surprisingly, his overriding objective was ensuring no one ever forgot the reason the Combine was held in the first place. That would be the medical exams, psychological testing and interviews. And, yes, the positional drills.

“The other stuff we can live with,’’ he told me. “Once the other stuff starts getting in the way of that, we’ve got a problem.’’

Several years ago the NFL’s influential Competition Committee discussed the possibility of moving the 40-yard dash drills to prime time. That initial request was shot down, in large part because of the added expense of keeping players in town an extra day. No one was eager to pick up the tab.

Foster recalled another Competition Committee meeting he was part of, and a conversation he shared with Polian after the meeting. Part of the day’s agenda was discussing how to blend the actual reason for the Combine – player evaluations – with the thirst for more live TV exposure of the process.

Foster said Polian stood up during the meeting “and shut down all of the requests that were being made for the Combine.

“On the way out of the meeting,’’ Foster added at the time, “I thanked him for the support of how we did things, and he smiled and put his arm around me and said, ‘We won the battle, but the war is now on.’’’

Another battle involves Indy’s attempting to avoid losing the Combine to another city. The most likely destination: Los Angeles. The new $5-6 billion home of the Rams and Chargers in Inglewood opens in 2020, and it’s likely the massive complex would welcome the popular Combine.

That decision ultimately will be made by the NFL. Survey general managers and coaches, though, and they see no reason it fix what isn’t broken. Personnel folks like the convenience offered by Lucas Oil Stadium and downtown Indy, most notably IU Health.

Colts GM Chris Ballard insisted “it would be foolish for us to move it from Indy. The work that Jeff Foster does to get this organized and what the city is able to provide . . . just getting the medical done, just from a logistical standpoint is critical for us to be able to do our jobs.

“I get the whole marketing aspect of it. I think we’re all good with that. We’re good with letting people see inside the process. But also I don’t think we can lose sight of football. It’s important we get this process right. I’d be hard-pressed to find another city that could do it like Indy.’’

Tom Telesco spent 15 years with the Colts, starting as an area scout in 1998 and climbing to director of player personnel in 2006. He was named the Chargers’ general manager in 2013, but still enjoys returning to Indy . . . for personal and business reasons.

“I get the chance to come home for a little bit, so I like it here,’’ Telesco said. “Living here for 15 years, I like coming back here. I know one thing: Indianapolis does a great job with all the events they’ve had here, and they handle it really well.

“I know for us the proximity of everything that’s here – the stadium, the hotels and all of the medical process on the back side of it – that’s really important. Everything runs really well here.

“Will they move it someday? I don’t know. But I know that . . . it’s run really well here.’’

Rams GM Les Snead said the possibility of relocating the Combine was “above my pay grade. That’s a big-time decision there.

“But I can tell you what I do like is Indy’s been unbelievable seeing this place grow and evolve from the start. It’s obviously a very convenient way to do business.’’