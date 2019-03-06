× 7 arrested on drug-related charges in Clinton County

FRANKFORT, Ind. – Seven people were recently arrested on drug-related charges in Clinton County.

Six of the arrests were made Tuesday afternoon, when Frankfort narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 400 block of West Washington Street.

Police Chief Troy Bacon says officers received information in February regarding possible drug activity at the apartment. During a search, police say they found methamphetamine, heroin, syringes and a firearm.

As a result of the investigation, these people are facing the following charges:

Dakota W. Sheets, 26, of Frankfort – possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance

Jesse A. Pitman, 30, of Frankfort – possession of heroin and visiting a common nuisance

April R. Ponton, 34, of Flora – visiting a common nuisance

Angel M. Peterson, 22, of Michigantown – possession of a syringe and visiting a common nuisance

Jonathan B. Shelley, 30, of Clarks Hill – possession of heroin, possession of a syringe and visiting a common nuisance

Jennifer M. Eason, 29, of Frankfort – possession of a syringe and visiting a common nuisance

In addition, a man was arrested on drug charges during a routine traffic stop on Saturday.

According to Chief Bacon, a K-9 detected the presence of illegal while during a “free air sniff” of the vehicle. After obtaining a search warrant, David H. Highley, 57, of Frankfort was found to be in possession of 1/3 pound methamphetamine.

Highley is facing a charge of dealing methamphetamine.