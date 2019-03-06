× 7 years straight! Indianapolis airport named best in North America once again

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis International Airport just won another award!

It was selected by travelers as the Best Airport in North America by the Airports Council International,

This is the eighth year, seventh consecutive year, travelers selected the Indy airport as the best among airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers. In 2018, more than 9.4 million passengers flew out of the Indy airport, setting a new all-time record.

“This award is based on input directly from passengers that have actually flown out of and into the Indy airport, and who have a first-hand experience with us,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority.

The ASQ awards are determined based on passenger feedback independently collected by the ACI program on the day that passengers travel. Each airport is rated based on 34 key performance indicators, such as airport access, check-in, security screening, stores and restaurants and restrooms.

More than 300 airports around the globe elect to participate in the survey.

In recent years the Indy airport has also been recognized by J.D. Power, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor for continued excellence in customer service.