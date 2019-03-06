Beloved Tex Mex restaurant opens year-round location

Posted 8:32 AM, March 6, 2019, by

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Texy Mexy has been a farmer's market favorite for the last eight seasons and now it has a new year-round location. They offer unique tacos, housemade tamales, and award-winning salsa that has fans excited to visit whenever the craving strikes. Sherman went to Noblesville to have a taste for himself.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.