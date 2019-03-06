NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Texy Mexy has been a farmer's market favorite for the last eight seasons and now it has a new year-round location. They offer unique tacos, housemade tamales, and award-winning salsa that has fans excited to visit whenever the craving strikes. Sherman went to Noblesville to have a taste for himself.
Beloved Tex Mex restaurant opens year-round location
