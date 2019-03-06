× Chance for morning flurries; timeline for Thursday’s snowfall

Prepare for another bitter morning as temperatures drop into the single digits and teens around the state. Wind speeds will range between 10 and 15 MPH this morning, which will create sub-zero wind chills once again! Lingering snow flurries are also going to be possible into the morning commute. A quick dusting from the light snow will result in a few slick spots on roads early in the day.

Morning clouds will give way to sunshine during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will recover slightly and rise into the upper 20s. Even though temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees warmer compared to Tuesday, high temperatures are going to be below normal. The average high for the date in Indianapolis is 47 degrees!

A high pressure system over the Mid-South will provide Indiana with dry conditions tonight and early Thursday. Heads up for the drive home Thursday evening! A wave of snow will move back into the state Thursday afternoon and night. Confidence is growing for accumulating snowfall for central Indiana. 1” to 3” of will be possible by Friday morning for downtown Indianapolis. We are still monitoring the latest track of the storm, which could alter the projected snowfall totals. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates!

Temperatures are going to gradually rise as we head into the weekend. Another storm system will help Saturday’s high drive into the lower 50s. The mild weather is not going to stick around for long! A cold front will sweep over the state and temperatures will drop Sunday. Quiet and more seasonal weather will build back into the area early next week.