× Federal Hill Commons sign in Noblesville destroyed by alleged reckless driver

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Police Department says a driver refused to pull over for officers and crashed into a park sign Wednesday.

At 3:56 p.m., police say they received a complaint of a reckless driver in the area of State Road 38 and Little Chicago Road.

Officers arrived in that location a short time later and found a 2010 Chevrolet HHR that matched the description. When police tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver allegedy failed to pull over and continued eastbound on SR 38. Officers say the driver reached speeds of roughly 90 mph during the pursuit. The driver eventually lost controll of their vehicle and crashed near the intersection of Westfield Road and Nixon Street.

The alleged suspect was taken to Riverview Health and was later booked at the Hamilton County Jail.

Police say there were no injuries during this incident and no addition people in the suspect’s car.

The City of Noblesville’s Twitter account posted this Tweet about the damage.

@NoblesvillePD is investigating a single-car motor vehicle accident at 32 & Nixon, where the @NoblesvillePark Federal Hill Commons sign was struck pic.twitter.com/oUHwEznkkZ — City Of Noblesville (@NoblesvilleIN) March 6, 2019

Noblesville police are investigating another crash that was reported on Little Chicago Road between SR 38 and SR 32. Officials say the same driver was involved in this crash prior to their contact with police.