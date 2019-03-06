× Injuries reported after crash involving school bus, garbage truck in Dearborn County

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. – At least ten people were reportedly injured after a school bus and trash truck collided in southeastern Indiana Wednesday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 8 a.m. on State Road 350 at Mt. Sinai Road near Aurora.

The south bus is from the South Dearborn Community School Corporation. State police said students were on board the bus and some of them “did sustain injuries and were transported for treatment.”

According to WXIX in Cincinnati, a medical helicopter was requested at the scene but couldn’t go because of snow showers in the area.