Mayor Hogsett unveils new crime fighting website

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has unveiled a new web based public safety reporting system that allows Indianapolis residents to view crime fighting efforts in their communities.

The website is called CrimeReports.com and it replaces SafeTown.org. The site is currently active and offers several new features.

The crime map feature allows residents to create crime alerts, filter reported crimes by certain dates, view crime trends on specific days of the week and view crash data for the morning commute. The map will operate on a delay to protect the safety of victims and first responders.

Another cool feature is a voluntary camera registry, which gives the public the ability to register the location of their security cameras with IMPD. When a crime happens, police can turn to the registry to see if there are any private security cameras in the area. Investigators can then reach out to the camera’s owner to request footage from the time of the incident. Camera owners are not required to provide video footage, and only IMPD will have access to the registry database.

Residents will be able to submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana through the new website as well. Tips can remain anonymous.

The mayor’s office says the goal of these new interactive features is to improve law enforcement by reducing the time, resources, and taxpayer dollars necessary to solve crimes, hold perpetrators accountable and make Indianapolis neighborhoods safer.

“CrimeReports.com is more than a list of crimes and locations – it provides services that enable cooperation between our community and the men and women sworn to protect it,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “With tools like this, we can all be more informed about what goes on in our neighborhoods and more actively engaged in creating a safer city.”