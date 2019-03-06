Mother arrested on neglect charge after death of 3-month-old daughter

Rachel McAfee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police have arrested the mother of a three-month-old infant who was found dead Tuesday.

IMPD said Rachel McAfee, 36, faces a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent causing death. Her daughter, Emma, was found dead inside a vehicle near Township Line Road and 96th Street Tuesday afternoon.

Both had previously been reported missing. Police began an investigation into the case Monday night, when McAfee’s husband filed a missing persons report. McAfee was supposed to drop their daughter off with the babysitter and then go to work for a meeting. However, she never showed up.

Emma (Photo provided by family)

A neighbor spotted the vehicle Tuesday afternoon and called police. Emma McAfee was pronounced dead at the scene and Rachel McAfee was taken to the hospital for “cold-related injuries,” police said.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy was pending on the three-month-old to determine the cause of death. Rachel McAfee remained hospitalized Wednesday, police said.

