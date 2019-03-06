New fitness app provides personal training through your headphones

Posted 8:32 AM, March 6, 2019, by

If you're lacking motivation to work out, you may have considered hiring a personal trainer. They can be expensive, and there's a new app on the market that aims to make the personal training experience a little more accessible. Rich Demuro tested out Aaptiv to find out how it puts trainers right into your headphones.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.