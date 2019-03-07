× 911 operators in Hancock County saving time with new dispatch system

GREENFIELD, Ind. – A new dispatch system has been rolled out in Hancock County, and it’s already had an impact on response times.

The new system allows 911 operators to remain on the line with callers, while an automated system dispatches first responders.

In just three weeks, the system has cut an average of 18 seconds off of response times, and they hope to see that number grow.

“That 20-30 seconds can truly save a life,” said Hancock County 911 Director John Jokantas. “That’s one of our biggest reasons for moving to this technology.”

“It comes through a lot quicker to us,” said Chief James Roberts of the Greenfield Fire Territory. “We actually get the call quicker because we’re able to get that information pushed through the button to send it to us while they’re still talking to the person.”

Marion, Hendricks, and Johnson counties all have this same system in place.

Hancock County will continue to make minor tweaks over the next few months