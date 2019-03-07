× Active weather to end the week; tracking snow, rain and mild temperatures

We are starting off our Thursday quiet and not nearly as cold as previous mornings earlier this work week. Temperatures will drop into the lower 20s with single digit wind chills during the morning commute. Roads should be in good shape on your drive into work, but could become slick on this evening. Another round of snow is on the way and it will arrive late in the afternoon. Before the snow moves into the state, skies will turn overcast and highs should rise into the mid-30s.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for central Indiana through Friday morning. It begins at 4 PM Thursday and is scheduled to expire at 10 AM Friday. Snow will initially fall with this system with freezing drizzle filling into the area early Friday morning. Roads may become slick tonight and during Friday morning’s commute.

The highest snow totals are looking favorable for south-central Indiana based on the latest model runs. One to three inches of snow will be possible by Friday morning. A glaze ice may form on untreated surfaces due to the freezing drizzle.

The activity is going to wind down on Friday afternoon and temperatures will continue to recover. Highs should rise near 40 degrees Friday and will climb into the lower 50s on Saturday. A potent storm system will allow temperatures to peak late in the day and bring showers to the area. The threat for severe weather is going to remain south of central Indiana. Strong to severe storms will be possible within Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama this Saturday.

Temperatures are going to be cooler on Sunday in the wake of the passing cold front. We will begin to dry out early next week with temperatures in the lower to mid-40s.