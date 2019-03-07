Animal rescue trying to make senior dog comfortable after she was found by dead owner’s side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHEL ACRES, Okla. - A senior dog is now learning to adjust to her new life at an Oklahoma rescue after she was found by her dead owner’s side on Thursday.

“We allowed her to say goodbye. She had been trying to wake him up. Just trying to figure out what was going on,” Maeghan Olsen, Founder and Director At 1 Day Ranch, told KFOR.

Olsen said she was called in to care for Sam after the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office found the canine. She said the owner was a veteran who had been dealing with health issues.

“She just did not want to leave. We got her in the car. She cried the whole way home. Howling and just being overall not pleased,” Olsen said.

Sam is now adjusting to her new surroundings, spending her time at the rescue and even making buddies with some of the other pets. But she’s been mourning her owner the entire time.

“His main goal was to outlive her. Unfortunately, that wasn’t how it worked out,” Olsen said.

Olsen said they’re just trying to make life as comfortable as possible for her.

As for the next step? Olsen is trying to get little Sam to her owner’s funeral.

“We feel like it’s only right for us to honor their relationship and their life together by making sure she’s there until the very end so we are going to get her there,” Olsen said.

The rescue said it’s working to determine where Sam will live out the rest of her life. They’re going to start introducing her to some fosters, but if Sam is happier at the ranch, that’s where she will stay.

To help pay some of Sam’s medical bills, you can contribute here.