Arctic air backs off as some snow falls overnight; Warmer and wetter weekend

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

The snow will become more wide-spread later tonight but amounts should remain on the lighter side. The trend is to take the narrow band of accumulating snow a litter south thus reducing snow amounts in central Indiana. Trends are toward an inch or less in Indianapolis with locally 1" to 2" possible in south-central Indiana by daybreak Friday morning. Roads may be slick after snow falls in the overnight hours and there is a winter weather advisory in effect through 10 am Friday.

WEEKEND WARM UP - COLDEST START TO SPRING IN 41 YEARS

Ready for a warm up? The first week of March 2019 is the coldest for a March and a meteorological spring in 41 years (1979). March 2019 currently ranks 5th coldest with an average temperatures of 15-degrees per day below normal.

A new storm emerges from the southern Plains entering the weekend and we will be on the warmer side given the storm track. Rain and wind will increase Saturday evening and even a warm up. A few thunderstorms could be embedded withing the rain Saturday night as temperatures climb into the 50s into the night.