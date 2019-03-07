Be Our Guest at Cholita Tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cholita-At Cholita Taqueria, guests will discover unique street foods and botanas such as Tlayudas – giant Oaxacan tostada “pizzas” topped with house-made chorizo and Mexican cheese. Tacos are offered in all varieties ranging from asado (simple grilled meats) to Chef’s specialty tacos featuring local & unique ingredients. Each tortilla is carefully made using hand-pressed fresh masa. Enjoy specialty Latin cocktails, margaritas, and Mexican beer.

Tiki Tiki Lounge-TikiTiki Lounge brings a fresh cocktail lounge vibe to Broad Ripple. This downstairs haunt features contemporary tiki cocktails made with unique Latin American and Caribbean spirits. Cocktail highlights include the Smoking Dove - a modern spin on the classic paloma adding a fizzy, shaken egg white and the bitterness of malort. The Night Before Mitnal is created with Guatamalan and overproof rums, passion fruit, spice, rambutan fruit, basil and absinthe.

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.