IU continues streak, defeats Illinois 92-74

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Indiana’s onetime disastrous season has new life.

Archie Miller’s team, left for dead just 10 days ago, has now won three in a row after dismantling Illinois in Champaign on Thursday, 92-74.

Miller’s team was blown out at Minnesota on February 16, and the coach said things would change dramatically.

The attitude and the focus returned. Close, scrappy losses to Purdue and Iowa have been followed up by victories over Wisconsin and Michigan State, two ranked teams, and now Illinois, and the Hoosiers have hope again.

The NCAA tournament is not out of the question.

“Our guys have found the right attitude,” said head coach Archie Miller. “We’ve got to maintain focus, but we’ve been in must-win mode for a while now.”

The Hoosiers offense finally opened up from inside the paint and outside the arc. Juwan Morgan scoring a team high 20 to go with nine rebounds while Robert Phinisee added 17, as IU held a 10-point lead at the half, saw it grow to 22 before settling on the final margin.

This is the healthiest Indiana has been all season, and the depth and confidence are critical as the Hoosiers take it down the stretch. They’ll host Rutgers on senior day Sunday afternoon in Bloomington before opening the Big Ten tournament in Chicago next week.