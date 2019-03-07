Make a bowl of cereal—literally—for National Cereal Day
It’s National Cereal Day, so we recommend eating a bowl of cereal. No, cereal-ously, eat a bowl made out of cereal!
Cereal Bowl
Yield: Makes about 1 medium-sized bowl
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup Challenge butter
- 3 cups marshmallows
- 5 cups small grain cereal (like Fruity Pebbles or Cocoa Pebbles)
Directions
- Melt the butter in the microwave for about 1 minute, or until melted. Stir in the marshmallows and microwave 1 more minute.
- Stir until marshmallows are smooth. Add cereal and carefully stir until it’s coated with marshmallow mixture.
- Line a medium-sized (about 1-quart) bowl with aluminum foil. Spray aluminum foil with nonstick spray.
- Press marshmallow cereal mix into bowl, bringing it up the sides.
- Let the bowl harden for at least 2 hours, preferably longer, before using it to serve things.