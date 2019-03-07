Seniors and Alzheimer testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new report finds a troubling disconnect between some seniors and their doctors. They might not be getting tested for memory loss. Denise Saxman is a care consultant with the Alzheimer's Association of greater Indiana and is here to answer the important questions.

Interesting facts:

5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2019.

200,000 under the age of 65.

110,000 in Indiana.

By 2025 the number is expected to increase of 27 percent.

In Indiana, an 18 percent increase.

Sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S.

Deaths from Alzheimer's disease increased 145 percent between 2000 and 2017.



If you have questions about how to talk with your doctor or what you should be asking, click the link below.

