Driver in custody after police chase ends on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is in custody after a police chase ended on the west side of Indianapolis.

It started at 10th and Main Street in Speedway around 4:50 a.m.

Officers say a man drove away from police in a white pickup truck, and he may have damaged a few poles and a fence during the chase.

The driver stopped at 10th and Girls School Road, and he tried to flee from police on foot.

He was quickly chased down by officers and taken into custody in the Boost Mobile parking lot.

We’re working to find out what prompted the pursuit. We’ll update this story with more information when it becomes available.