eBay scam costs Indianapolis woman $2,000

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis woman looking for a new car found herself scammed out of thousands of dollars instead.

eBay is one of the most popular e-commerce sites in the world, and criminals do take advantage of that trusted name.

One Indianapolis woman learned that lesson the hard way. While searching for a new car on the internet, she came across an ad for a 2001 Chevy Tahoe by a seller who claimed to be a military member in Missouri.

“She said she was moving to the next rank up so she had to get rid of it fast, that’s why she was selling it so low,” said the victim.

The buyer, who asked not to be identified, says she bought 10 eBay gifts cards to pay for the SUV before realizing she was ripped off.

“Long story short is I got scammed. I got scammed out of $2,000,” said the victim. “That’s a whole lot of money for me. You know how many months’ rent that would be for me?”

The woman did receive several invoices confirming her payment and buyer protection. The emails seemed legit with the eBay and logo, but the domain @ebayvppinvoices.com didn’t come from eBay.

“You know I feel really stupid because I should have paid more attention, but there’s really cruel people in the world who are ready to steal,” said the victim.

“Everyone is vulnerable to scams,” said Tim Maniscalo with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

According to the BBB website, “Emails from eBay have the domain name @ebay.com.”

After realizing she lost $2,000, the victim contacted eBay, who responded from the legitimate domain, but it was too late to get her money back.

“Do a little bit of homework,” said Maniscalo. “You can check things out usually pretty quickly on the web and figure out is this something that’s legitimate or is this someone trying to scam me and get my money.”

“I just want everyone else to not experience what I had to. So they need to pay attention. Do your research. Do your research and make sure it’s legitimate,” said the victim.

