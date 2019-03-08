Foodie Spotlight: Tried & True Alehouse combines scratch made food, delicious drinks

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by Dustin Heller (@eatindywatchindie on Instagram)

The month of March is finally upon us and you know what that means… warmer weather (fingers crossed) and basketball! That’s right, foodies can be sports fans too. The question is, where do foodies go to not only take in March Madness, but also get some delicious food and drinks? One place that might be flying under the radar is Tried & True Alehouse. With locations in Greenwood (2800 S State Rd 135) and on the Northside (4825 E 96th St Suite 1600), they are staying true to their motto: “Scratch Made Food, Cool Sounds, Dang Cold Beer”. Cool sounds is typically a reference to the great music playing over the sound system, but in March it might sound more like squeaking shoes and the swishing of the net.

I recently had the pleasure of checking out the brand new location up north and I was excited to see that the place was family friendly. The full service bar area is completely set apart from the family dining area which is a great concept. The bar side is very lively with the aforementioned music and a boatload of TVs, and during the summer it opens up to the impressive patio that overlooks a lake. The family side is much more toned down and really feels like a restaurant (and not a bar). It’s not too often you find a great kids menu at an Alehouse.

Speaking of the menu… it is loaded with all sorts of goodies, so much so that you’re probably gonna have visit multiple times to even scratch the surface. From nacho trays and salads to mac-n-queso bowls and flatbreads, everyone is sure to find something they like. Not to mention, the Tried & True Burger Club, which I can say I’m a proud card-carrying member (there’s not an actual card, I just made that up). You might be asking yourself: “With so many choices, what on earth am I going to order?” This is where I come in; here are the four “can’t miss” items from the menu that I’m pretty excited about.

Queso Smothered Chili-Cheeseburger… What a name, right? They had me at Queso. If you’re interested in joining this exclusive (open to everyone) Burger Club, I can’t think of a better way for your initiation. Let’s start with the burger itself… it is a fresh (never frozen) patty that is made with the definitive trio of beef…chuck, short rib and brisket. Once the burger is assembled, it is then topped off with ladles of their “Scratch Made Industry Chili” and delicious Queso. I’m not gonna lie, this Queso should be poured over every single item on the menu. It is out of this world good! Loosen your belt buckle and dive right in.

Chicken Wings… I don’t know about you, but wings are always on my radar. Tried & True’s wings are big and juicy and seasoned perfectly before taking a hot bath in the fryer. I love the chicken, but let’s be honest, it’s all about the sauces. They have the standard hot, mild, and teriyaki (Truyaki to them), but where it gets really fun is their signature Coney Island Root Beer BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, and their Scratch-Made Maple Bourbon Habanero Sauce that is aptly named Tomorrows Burn. You might want to order a large glass of milk with that one. Pictured below are the Parmesan Garlic wings.

Indiana Pork Tenderloin… Ahhh, the famed Indiana staple that every self-respecting Hoosier loves. Tried & True cuts every tenderloin by hand and doesn’t pound it to death to make it paper thin. This loin is tender (see what I did there) and oh-so-juicy. You can order it breaded or signature grilled, but either way it’s coming out tasty. The tenderloin is served on a butter-toasted brioche bun and comes with all the fixins. Might I recommend pairing this beauty with Nick’s loaded fries… I just can’t seem to get enough of that Queso!

Chicken-N-Waffle Bytes… When it comes to soul food, chicken and waffles are at the top of the list. The geniuses at Tried & True have come up with a way to assemble this Southern classic dish into one mouthwatering bite. They take small bytes of chicken and dunk them in a waffle batter before popping into the fryer. Once golden brown, they are sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with spice infused syrup and old-fashioned maple syrup. For those that love hot sauce with their chicken and waffles, the spice infused syrup will surely hit the spot.