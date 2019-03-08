× Huge consignment sale this weekend in Hamilton County

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – If you are looking for a massive amount of kids items for sale, this is the year for it.

The owner of Indy Kids Sale says the Marie Kondo effect is making people purge not just their closet, but their children’s closets as well. They have been flooded with items.

“That means our shoppers have the best pick of merchandise ever. We have a huge building here at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds for our sale, and it is literally packed with stuff. Buyers can get anything that will bring them joy for up to 90% off of retail,” said Lori Chandler, owner of Indy Kids Sale.

The consignment sale has been serving families in and around the Indianapolis area for more than 10 years. They have two sales a year in Noblesville. Families travel to the three-day resale events to score big deals for their growing kids. Indy Kids Sale offers new and gently used children’s clothing up to teen sizes, toys, furniture and gear. You can expect to find top name brand items that you would find at any children’s store as well as boutique and specialty items.

“We love helping the families of Indiana! At our Hamilton County Sale, we serve families from all over Indiana including Indianapolis, Carmel, Westfield, Zionsville, Fishers, Noblesville, Greenfield, McCordsville, Avon, Anderson, Fort Wayne and many other surrounding cities,” said Chandler.

The sale started Thursday and runs through Saturday, March 9. Everything is at least 70% off retail. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Many of the buyers also consign items to make some money, too.

“I buy and consign and volunteer and for good reason. I have three boys and I have noticed that I have so much stuff that I want to get some of that money back. Then I can use that money to buy new stuff,” said Tracy Burks.

Registered consignors are welcome to volunteer. Volunteer registration opens at the same time consignor registration opens. It’s too late for this sale, but they will have another one coming up in September. You can learn more about consigning and buying on the Indy Kids Consignment website. Consignors earn a base of 60% of sales and can earn up to 65% or 70% by volunteering, depending on how much they volunteer.

Most of the items are like new and some of the stuff still has the price tag. It’s easy to browse, too. For example, clothing is labeled by age and size and neatly displayed. They have things for babies to teens, clothing, toys, equipment and items they’ll need for spring and summer. They also have strollers, Pack ‘n Plays and other items to help out parents.

“One of my children has ADHD, so I like to buy toys that are very interactive for him. I can find a variety of things here that are perfect for him,” said Burks.

Often people are concerned that consignment items might not be the best quality, but even if an item is new it is thoroughly inspected, and anything wrong gets rejected.

