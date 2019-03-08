Indy Eleven prepare for their second USL season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indy Eleven are getting ready for their second season in the United Soccer League. Their first match of the season is this Saturday in St. Louis. Head Coach, Martin Rennie, and the Indy Eleven squad have been very busy this off season and working hard in the preseason on the new system. His vision of club success and the culture are bright in the eyes of soccer fan across Indianapolis. The Boys in Blue will have their home opener against The Hartford Athletic Saturday, March 30th at 7:00 PM.

To learn more about The Indy Eleven or to purchase tickets, click the link below.

https://www.indyeleven.com/