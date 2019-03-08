Local foundation brings High School ‘Shark Tank’ competition across central Indiana and beyond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — For fans of the show "Shark Tank," here is a story that may pique some interest. One local foundation is bringing the concept to the high school level for kids across central Indiana.

The STARTupED Foundation is holding monthly pitching competitions with the winners taking home $500 to help fund their idea or company. The format changes each month. For March, students pitch their ideas in a similar fashion to the hit show, while next month a local company will come in with a problem, and the students will pitch their solutions.

“We create seekers and peekers, not moaners and groaners," STARTupED Foundation President Don Wettrick said, " Moaners and groaners are on social media right now complaining that the world is terrible, seekers are seeking opportunity to do something about it. You’re going to see everything tonight from a board game to drone classes.”

The most recent competition was in Noblesville, and some of the kids have amazing ideas. Westfield's John Warns 3-D prints gears for cars, and several big motor companies are already interested.