× ‘Offensive’ Facebook comment from 2017 prompts removal of Lebanon police chief

LEBANON, Ind.– The Lebanon police chief has been removed from his position and put on patrol duty after making what he says was a “crude, and offensive comment” on Facebook two years ago.

The comment in question was made in February of 2017, according to former chief Tyson Warmoth.

“In February of 2017, I made a crude, and offensive comment in jest while bantering with my adult son on his personal Facebook page. This comment was inappropriate and immature. This post recently came to the public’s attention after a private citizen had taken a screenshot and posted it on their personal Facebook page. I will not defend the statement as there is no defense for it. I take full responsibility,” he said in a statement.

Warmoth noted he has been in law enforcement for 30 years, and accepted the decision for him to step down without argument. Here is the rest of his statement:

I want to clearly, and publicly, apologize for the comment. It in no way reflects my character, morals, or leadership. It was inappropriate banter between father and son on a public accessed forum. It was wrong, and I was wrong for saying it. To the Citizens, to my fellow officers, and to Mayor Gentry, I am truly sorry. It has been decided that I be removed from the Office of Chief of Police. This is a decision that I accept without argument. I have dedicated 30 years of my life to the law enforcement profession and to this community. I have been honored to serve as your Chief of Police for the past 3 years. I have worked hard in creating partnerships with the Lebanon Police Department and the public. I truly hope that work will continue in the next Administration. I will continue to do my best to protect and serve as I return to the Patrol Division. I do learn from my mistakes. This will not happen again. I do hope the community can forgive me for this error in judgement.

The contents of the comment have not been independently verified by FOX59 at this time.

Assistant Chief Brad Bailey will take over as interim chief until a permanent successor is named.

The City of Lebanon issued this statement: