Rain and wind to return Saturday with another weekend storm system

WEEKEND WEATHER

2019 has only produced two weekends that have been rain and snow free, and this will not be the third. You have to go back to the weekend of February 2 and 3 for the last one, the same weekend that we reached 62-degrees – the warmest so far this year.

MARCH OPEN IS COLDEST IN 39 YEARS

The cold is easing and it does feel good Friday. We reached 40-degrees, the warmest in a week but the cold streak hasn't been snapped yet. Friday was the eighth straight day below normal in a March that now ranks as the fifth coldest to date on record.

RAIN AND WIND SATURDAY

Rain, gusty downpours and even a few thunderstorms will race into the state by early afternoon Saturday. The day opens dry but a wall of rain will race quickly east and sweep the state Saturday afternoon. We time the downpours to reach their peak by early afternoon and into the early evening before cutting off sharply after 8 p.m.

With strong upper-air support, it will be possible for a few stronger wind gusts within the heavier rains and within a thunderstorm should one or two develop. A greater risk of any stronger/severe storms is out-looked in far southern Indiana and points south Saturday.

The wind will blow briskly with gusts of 40 mph later Saturday and early Sunday but rain chances are gone by Sunday. Sunday will be the better of the two days, but looking ahead some nicer days.

High pressure settles in to start the work week with a bit of a chill returns but we are working on a new storm that carries the likelihood of the warmest air of the year! Stay tuned!