× Silver Alert issued for New Albany teen said to be in ‘extreme danger’

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a teen from New Albany.

Kevin M. Fults, Jr., 16, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds. He has sandy blond hair with brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a gray University of Louisville sweatshirt and blue jeans.

He may be traveling in a silver 2011 Ford Focus 4-door sedan with Indiana plate 956ZSQ. The vehicle has a red sticker with a white triangle on the trunk lid.

Fults is missing from New Albany, Indiana. He was last seen on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 5 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, call the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or 911.