Snow showers winding down; mild temperatures move in this weekend

Not much snow fell in the Indianapolis area Thursday night, but light snow did accumulate in our southern counties. Snow totals ranged from 1” to 2” south of Indianapolis. The highest report was measured in Waymansville in Bartholomew County at 2.2″. Terre Haute and Columbus both measured 1.5” of snow.

A light wintry mix will possible during the morning commute with accumulating snow chances winding down. Temperatures are still below freezing across central Indiana, which could result in a few slick spots on untreated surfaces. We will keep a chance for a light mix this morning and a mainly cloudy sky during the afternoon hours. Highs today will peak in the upper 30s. Today is going to be the warmest day in Indianapolis since March 2.

Another system will arrive on Saturday and it will bring rainfall back to central Indiana. We could even have a few thunderstorms Saturday evening and night as temperatures drive up into the lower 50s. The threat for severe weather will likely remain over the Tennessee Valley, however, an isolated strong wind gust cannot be ruled out for southern Indiana.

Don’t forget we spring forward early Sunday morning! The system will begin to move away from the state by Sunday. Windy conditions are likely through the second half of the weekend with decreasing cloud cover. We will start off the next work week dry and cooler with highs in the lower to mid-40s. Mild air will surge back into the Ohio Valley next Wednesday and Thursday!