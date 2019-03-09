× Butler regular season finale at Providence, 83-70

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A.J. Reeves scored 24 points as Providence beat Butler 83-70 on Saturday. Isaiah Jackson added 20 points for the Friars.

Reeves made 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Alpha Diallo had 11 points and nine rebounds for Providence (17-14, 7-11 Big East Conference). Kalif Young added eight rebounds and four blocks.

Paul Jorgensen had 17 points for the Bulldogs (16-15, 7-11). Kamar Baldwin added 15 points. Joey Brunk had 13 points.

The Friars improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Providence defeated Butler 73-67 on Feb. 26.