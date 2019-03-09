Climbers ‘Fight for Air’ raising money for the American Lung Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Climbers made their way up 47 flights of stairs at the Salesforce Tower Saturday morning.

The 'Fight for Air' climb benefited the American Lung Society. Hundreds participated along with firefighters wearing their full gear.

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jim Sorgi and former St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joey Vandever raced up the stairs in full gear to raise awareness and cheer on other climbers.

"I think people think it's a lot easier than it is, me included. I think he trained a little bit harder than I did. He helped me along the way, but it was a lot of fun," Sorgi said.

More than 1,200 people participated, making it the best turnout in ten years.