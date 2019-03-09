× Deadly northeast side shooting under investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting which has left one person dead on the city’s northeast side.

According to police, just after 1 a.m., Northeast District officers were called to the 4100 block of Richelieu Road, just west of 42nd Street and Post Road, on a confirmed person shot call. The victim was in critical condition and was transported to an area hospital where the victim was pronounced dead shortly later.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).