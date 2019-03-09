× Franklin man arrested after leading police on chase in New Palestine

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — The New Palestine Police Department says they arrested a man early Saturday morning after he fled from officers in a vehicle and then on foot.

According to police, an officer attempted to pull over a 2006 Honda in the 3700 block of West US-52 for unsafe lane movement. The Honda, later found to be driven by Silvestre Espinoza-Mazedo of Franklin Indiana, continued eastbound before pulling into a driveway at CR 300 West and US-52. Moments later, the Honda allegedly left the driveway and fled westbound on US-52, despite the officers sirens and lights. The Honda continued for several minutes before it attempted to turn into a parking lot and crashed into a street sign.

Police say Espinoza-Mazedo fled from the crash on foot and ignored the officer’s commands to stop. The officer allegedly used his taser to try and stop Espinoza-Mazedo, but he continued to resist arrest. The officer used his taser a second time and Espinoza-Mazedo was taken into custody without further incident. He was booked into the Hancock County Jail.

Two other people fled from Espinoza-Mazedo’s car once it crashed. They were found by a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy and taken back to the crash scene for criminal investigation. The two people were released without charges.

Espinoza-Mazedo is facing charges of resisting law enforcement, fleeing in a vehicle, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without receiving a driver’s license, fleeing on foot, leaving the scene of an accident, operating while intoxicated and multiple traffic citations.