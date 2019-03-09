Heavy rain and storms possible Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are going to break the “below average” temperature streak this Saturday! It may be another cool morning across central Indiana, but the weather will turn milder this evening behind a passing warm front. Highs should rise into the 50s late tonight as winds pick up out of the south.

The mild weather conditions will bring scattered showers and potentially some thunderstorms (south). Heavy rain, gusty winds and hail are possible with today’s wave of rainfall. The severe weather threat is highlight over the Tennessee Valley today, but even southern Indiana could see a couple strong-severe thunderstorms. There is also an isolated tornado threat near the Indiana-Kentucky border. Stay weather aware today, especially if you plan on traveling south of Indianapolis this afternoon and evening.

The leading edge of the system is going to move into our southwestern counties midday and the activity will become more widespread over the central Indiana this afternoon. The heavy rain and storms will move out late tonight, however, rain showers may linger overnight with a mainly cloudy sky.

Windy conditions are also expected through the weekend because of the strengthening low pressure system. Wind speeds will increase late in the evening with gusts up to 40-45 MPH! The winds will become lighter by Sunday evening. We should wrap-up the weekend drier with peeks of sunshine by Sunday afternoon. Quiet conditions move in early next week as highs climb into the lower to mid-40s.