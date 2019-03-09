‘Just so tore up’: Which roads take priority on pothole fixes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Are you tired of avoiding potholes and curious why the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) hasn’t come to patch your street yet? There is comforting news. You’re not alone.

On Thursday, DPW fixed more than 3,576 hundred potholes, and on Friday they had 22 crews out patching up various streets including Kessler Boulevard Drive.

"Cold weather comes all the time, so I guarantee you will have more potholes pop up," said James Borchering, who lives on Kessler Boulevard Drive. “I'm afraid sometimes I'm going to get pulled over because I'm swerving out of the way of a pothole or chuckhole."

DPW places a higher priority on major thoroughfares before small city streets, as hazards on well traveled roads present a greater public safety risk. TJ Bray wishes the city would take a look at Milhouse Road. A large branch dented his car and cracked his windshield as he was trying to avoid potholes.

“Milhouse Road for years it's littered with these potholes," Bray said. "They just do simple patch work instead of repairing the road.”

DPW engineers regularly keep assessments of every street in Indy, and their notes, along with input from city officials and homeowners, dictate what roads are up for projects.

“It wouldn’t have happened if I wasn’t dodging all these potholes," Bray lamented.

He is working to see if his insurance company will cover the damage. If a pothole has already been reported to the city, and it damages your car, you may be eligible for reimbursement to fix it.