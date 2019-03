Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Flu activity remains high in Indiana, and officials say it's not too late to get the flu shot.

Even though it's toward the end of flu season, a stronger strain still poses a threat. The A H3N2 strain was tied to 60 percent of cases nationally last week, including 52 percent in Indiana.

53 people have died in Indiana because of the flu this season.