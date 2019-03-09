One dead following collision in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed one fatality after a motor vehicle collision on State Road 47.

According to police, the accident occurred around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning near 6100 E. State Road 47, just east of Elizaville.

Further information has not yet been provided as the investigation continues and notification to family is made.

State Road 47 remains closed between Elizaville and US 421.

This is a developing story.

