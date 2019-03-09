Police in Avon ask public to help identify robbers in video

AVON, Ind. — Police are asking the public to help identify two robbers caught on camera stealing a television.

The Avon Police Department says the alleged robbery took place Thursday evening on Trefoil Drive, which is in The Settlement subdivision in the area of CR 200 South and Dan Jones Road.

One of the suspects appears to have a handgun in the video Avon police posted on their Twitter page.

Our agency is investigating an armed burglary that took place in the Settlement subdivision in Avon. Please call @cicrimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS if you know the identity of either suspect in this video! pic.twitter.com/cJy7rDuzSE — Avon Indiana Police (@AvonPolice) March 9, 2019

If you recognize the suspects or have any information regarding this incident please call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.