Police in Avon ask public to help identify robbers in video

AVON, Ind. — Police are asking the public to help identify two robbers caught on camera stealing a television.
The Avon Police Department says the alleged robbery took place Thursday evening on Trefoil Drive, which is in The Settlement subdivision in the area of CR 200 South and Dan Jones Road.
One of the suspects appears to have a handgun in the video Avon police posted on their Twitter page.
If you recognize the suspects or have any information regarding this incident please call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.