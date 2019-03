Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE, Ind. — Indy Honor Flight takes veterans to Washington, D.C., to see memorials. But the nonprofit had to cancel one of the four flights due to lack of funding.

There are more than 1,000 veterans on the waiting list, and each flight holds 89.

The Rotary Club of Hendricks County held a fundraiser Friday to raise money for Indy Honor Flight. The goal was to raise $100,000 and add a flight for next year.