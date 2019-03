× Silver Alert cancelled after New Albany teen said to be found safe

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Indiana State Police cancelled a Silver Alert Saturday for a teen from New Albany.

Police say the teen has been found and is safe at this time.

The Silver Alert was issued around 9 a.m. Friday, after the teen had not been seen since at 5 a.m that day. He was believed to be in extreme danger and thought to possibly require medical assistance.