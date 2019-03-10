× Chef Boyardee products recalled for misbranding, undeclared allergens

Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling 2,871 pounds of chicken and rice products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

According to the USDA, the products may contain milk and wheat, but this is not declared on the product label. The products are also labeled as chicken and rice despite containing beef ravioli products.

The products were produced and packaged Jan. 16, 2019.

The recalled items are 7.5 oz. canned microwavable bowls with “Chef BOYARDEE rice with chicken & vegetables” on the label, a package code of 210090151050045L and a July 8, 2020 expiration date on the bottom of the bowl.

For more information, click here.