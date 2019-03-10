Cool and breezy end to weekend; quiet and seasonal start to week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The storm system that traveled over the state on Saturday dumped heavy rain and produced gusty winds! Indianapolis broke the daily precipitation record on Saturday with a rain total at 1.84"! The previous record was set back in 1964 with 1.64" of precipitation. The Indy Airport also measured a peak wind gust at 52 MPH!

Indianapolis already reached a high of 53° around midnight Sunday! The warmest time of the day has already passed and temperatures will continue to drop through the early morning hours. The Wind Advisory for central Indiana expired at 8 AM, but breezy conditions will persist throughout the day. The wind this morning is creating wind chills in the 20s, so you will want to have a heavy coat if you have plans early in the day.

Skies will stay mainly cloudy this morning with cloud cover during the late afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will rebound in the lower to mid-40s. The clearing skies overnight will help lows fall back into the mid-20s.

We are going to have a more seasonal start to the work week with highs in the upper 40s Monday and Tuesday. High pressure is going to travel over the Midwest and keep the Indianapolis area dry through Tuesday. Another storm system moves in mid-week! Rain showers are likely and temperatures will drive up into the 60s! Thursday will mark the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 60s. Some locations south of Indianapolis could rise to 70 degrees that day!