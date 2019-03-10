IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - With both major parties divided over some heated issues in the news, how will Indiana's elected officials navigate a complicated political climate in DC?

And at the state level, what about the fight to add hate crimes legislation at the Statehouse? How will business and civic leaders impact the conversation?

In the video above, panelists Laura Wilson, Mike Murphy, Jennifer Wagner and Adam Wren discuss this week's top stories, including the latest news from Washington, the governor's trip overseas, and the reaction to the attorney general's new initiative to uncover cases of sexual abuse.