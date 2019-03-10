Indy Opera brings Camelot to town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Did you know the mythical Camelot is located in Indianapolis?

Well, at least it will be this March when Indianapolis Opera performs a musical retelling of the iconic Arthurian legend at the Schrott Center for the Arts on the campus of Butler University March 22 through March 24.

Tickets can be obtained by calling (317) 940-6444 or visiting the box office at Clowes Memorial Hall. More information including showtimes can be found by clicking this link.

Joining our FOX59 Morning Show was Marci Jackson, who plays Guenevere; Daniel Narducci, who plays King Arthur and A. Scott Parry, the director of the show.