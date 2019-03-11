Colts Bluezone Podcast launched featuring Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Colts fans rejoice! FOX59 has launched the Colts Bluezone Podcast, featuring Mike Chappell and Dave Griffiths.

Absolutely no one gets you closer to the Indianapolis Colts.

For those unfamiliar, Chappell has been covering the Colts since they came to Indianapolis in 1984, and currently writes for FOX59.com. You’ve probably seen Griffiths anchor the evening sportscasts here at FOX59. The two will unite with producer Joe Hopkins every week to cover all things Colts.

If you obsess over the Colts like we do, this podcast is for you. If you like the Colts but aren’t as knowledgeable as your peers, this podcast is for you. If you don’t care about the Colts at all but want to impress that special someone who does, this podcast is for you.

From game recaps, to trade rumors, to that sleeper who has been turning heads on the practice field, if it has to do with the Colts, we’re talking about it.

Episode 1 is available now! It details the Colts’ 2018 season as we look ahead to offseason transactions. Follow the links below to check us out. If you like what you hear, subscribe to automatically receive new episodes as they are available.

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/colts-bluezone-podcast/id1455540324?mt=2

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5V487FPoSGw1IWLGOzexFL?context=spotify%3Ashow%3A4d8SU144ZRKOymXSXNADU0&si=dEu5dMzMQcqv9Lg9h1yfUg

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/s?fid=381161

Google Play: Available soon.