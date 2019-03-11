Democrats to hold 2020 national convention in Milwaukee

Balloons come down on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and running mate Tim Kaine at the end of the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention at Wells Fargo Center on July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Democrats have chosen Milwaukee to host their 2020 national convention.

The Democratic National Committee’s decision will take the party to the heart of the working-class upper Midwest that delivered President Donald Trump to the White House.

Before 2016, Republicans hadn’t won Wisconsin since 1984. Trump added Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania to upset Hillary Clinton.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez picked Milwaukee over Miami and Houston. It will be the first time in more than a century that Democrats gather in a Midwest city other than Chicago to nominate their presidential candidate.

Milwaukee will be one the smallest cities to host a presidential convention, topping two other finalist cities that have hosted national political conventions and Super Bowls.

