Dry, chilly start to the week… warmest of 2019 on the way!

Mostly cloudy skies around to start your Monday, while dry weather holds too! No doubt, chilly out-the-door, but certainly not as harsh as it could be in early March. Increasing sunshine and light winds should make for a decent, nearly seasonal afternoon. Skies will continue to clear later tonight and make for a colder start early Tuesday morning.

Wednesday will bring a return of scattered showers but hours of dry time too and a ton of warmth! On breezy, southwest winds temperatures will climb into the 60s and lower 70s across the state. This will mark some of the warmest air, so far, of 2019. On February 3rd of this year Indianapolis reached a high of 62°! We should blow past this on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Colder shift returns Thursday afternoon and into the weekend with a transition from rain to snow on Friday with no accumulations expected.