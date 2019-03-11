Eaton residents come together after storm rips through town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EATON, Ind. – Two days after a suspected microburst ripped through Eaton, community members are coming together to pick up the pieces, and pick each other up.

“This is a really good community,” said resident Trent Fox while looking at the family and friends helping to clean up his yard. “All the people that live around here, we’ve been here a while and we just try to help each other out.”

When sifting through the remnants of your home, life’s blessings can be hard to find. However, those living near 1100 North and Willman Road in Eaton are doing their best. While Fox's home and the cars in his driveway had heavy damage from the Saturday night storm, his neighbor down the road had it even worse.

”It’s pretty bad," said David Smith, whose home was nearly destroyed in the storm. "It’s worse than we thought it was.”

Smith was inside his living room watching TV with his wife, when they heard the storm roll through.

“It wasn’t three or four seconds and the house roof was gone,” Smith said.

The debris that fell into the living room barely missed him and his wife. With his home now nearly destroyed and his belongings scattered across his front lawn, Smith is just fine, knowing his wife is by his side.

“I’m just glad she was alive,” Smith said.

A few doors down at the Fox house, members of the Eaton Church of God are busy helping out. Fox and his family have also been putting in work on his father in laws home across the street, and the help means the world to Fox.

“It means a lot," Fox said. "Everything that you see is all replaceable. Nobody was hurt, that was the main thing, so we’re very thankful for that.”

Delaware County Emergency Management has sent in photos of the damage to the National Weather Service, which believes a microburst hit the area and not a tornado.