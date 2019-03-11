Friends and family of man found dead along I-65 wait for answers into mysterious death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana State Police are still trying to piece together what led to the death of a man whose body was found along the side of I-65 just north of downtown on Sunday.

The area along the interstate is noisy and heavily traveled. It’s also a very unusual place to find a dead body.

Friends and family of 36-year-old Jason Lane are still waiting for answers on how and why he died.

An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spotted Lane’s body in a northbound ditch. Word of the mysterious death quickly reached the victim’s loved ones.

“It’s hard. I call him my nephew and he called me his auntie,” said Donita Royal.

Royal isn’t related to Jason Lane, but says she’s been friends with the father of four for years.

“Another child has lost his father due to violence. This has a big effect on the community,” said Royal.

Royal doesn’t know what led up to lane’s death and state police have released few details, although they did say the death may have occurred several hours before the discovery.

“It makes me angry. I’m tired. You know we always say enough is enough, but when is it going to be enough,” said Royal.

Royal also understands the family’s loss because in 2013 her own son was murdered near 42nd and Franklin. That death led Royal to form a support group called Mothers Against Violence Healing Ministry.

“You know we are in this together. We share the same pain. Mothers Against Violence is there to uplift and encourage, because there’s a long road ahead of them,” said Royal.

Police eventually found and convicted her son’s killer and Donita hopes Jason Lane’s family sees the same result, if his death proves to be criminal.

“It helps. It helps with the wound. It helps with the grieving that they do get justice,” said Royal.

An autopsy is being performed to determine Lane’s exact cause of death. State police expect that to be completed in the next few days.