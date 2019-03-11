Investigators continue to look at Richelieu Road shooting and fire at same home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The victim of a Saturday morning shooting on the city's northeast side has been identified as Billy Scott-Woodson, 27, and the investigation into what happened at the home both morning over the weekend is ongoing.

The man was shot and killed a little after 1 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 4000 block of Richelieu Road.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives said the shooting was part of an isolated domestic incident and have a possible suspect, a 33-year-old woman, in custody.

"We’ve had arguments, people arguing and stuff like that but to have the shooting, that’s crazy," said neighbor Brian Reid. "And it worries you a little bit because of the kids. There are a lot of kids on this street and they’re always running up and down this cul-de-sac."

It's not the only investigation underway at the home. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the home went up in flames.

On Monday, the Indianapolis Fire Department said the IFD/IMPD fire investigations section is working with the IMPD homicide unit to further look into each incident. There has not been any confirmation by detectives that links the two events.

"It's kind of ironic the next day the house goes up in flames and just luckily she wasn’t home and the kids weren’t home," Reid said.

Other neighbors along the street said they'd be shocked to find out the two were not related.

Detectives are still asking for the public to come forward with information on the case. They can be contacted at 317-262-TIPS.